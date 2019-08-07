Kevin Durant Claps Back to Raptors Fans Who Cheered Injury: Team Won't Return to Finals

Kevin Durant finally has a response to Raptors fans who cheered when he went down in Game 5 of the NBA Finals. 

By Charlotte Carroll
August 07, 2019

Kevin Durant finally responded to Raptors fans who had an ugly reaction when he had to leave his team's Game 5 win in the NBA Finals with a calf injury.

Fans at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena cheered after he suffered the injury and had to be shushed by Warriors and Raptors players who tried to calm down the crowd. The PA announcer said "Shhhhh" on the mic and fans eventually started clapping, chanting "KD" as he exited. 

Durant, in his first interview since the injury, talked with Yahoo Sports' Chris HaynesHe told Haynes he didn't remember hearing the fans that night but had a message for Toronto.

"It will probably be the last time they will be in the Finals," Durant told Yahoo Sports.

Durant ended up with a ruptured Achilles and the Raptors won their first NBA championship in franchise history.

The 30-year-old Durant will be likely be sidelined for all of next season after agreeing to a four-year deal with the Nets and leaving the Warriors in free agency. 

In the interview with Yahoo Sports, Durant also talked about not blaming the Warriors for his injury among other topics. 

