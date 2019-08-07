LeBron James is reportedly organizing an offseason team minicamp that is expected to take place in Las Vegas next month before the Lakers start their official training camp, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

With all of Los Angeles's new additions this offseason–including Anthony Davis, DeMarcus Cousins and multiple other free agents who the Lakers signed after missing out on Kawhi Leonard– James wants to get to work on building chemistry as soon as possible. The Lakers have eight new roster additions to get acclimated before the season.

“It’s meant to galvanize and bond this Lakers unit right before the start of the real training camp that begins in Los Angeles in September,” Charania reports. “It’s really showing the premium that teams and star players are putting on team chemistry going into a very important NBA season — a true free-for-all NBA season for maybe the first time in five or six years.”

Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers are also exploring the possibility of organizing a similar players’ mini-camp prior to their official camp, Charania added. The Clippers added five new players including Leonard and Paul George, who Los Angeles acquired from Oklahoma City, this offseason.