The full NBA schedule was released for the 2019-20 season on Monday, which allows hoops fans to mark their calendars for the six-month stretch before the 2020 postseason.

The league's slate of opening night and Christmas Day games were reported last week. LeBron James and the Lakers will face Kawhi Leonard to open the regular season on Oct. 22, and the Rockets will head to San Francisco to battle the Warriors on Dec. 25.

What other games can basketball fans look forward to in the regular season? Here is a brief look at the top games in each month of the 2019-20 season:

October

Bucks at Rockets – October 24, 8 p.m. ET, TNT

The two top finishers from the MVP race in 2018-19 square off after Giannis Antetokounmpo defeated James Harden for the award last season

Mavericks at Pelicans – October 25, 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Which young core is more promising moving into the next decade? Luke Doncic and the Mavs, or Zion Williamson and the Pelicans

November

Celtics at Hornets – November 7, 8 p.m. ET, TNT

Kemba Walker returns to Charlotte as the leading scorer in franchise history

Nets at Celtics – November 27, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

Another reunion, but don't expect a warm reaction for Kyrie Irving from the Celtics' faithful

Lakers at Pelicans – November 27, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Don't expect many cheers for Anthony Davis, either, as he returns to New Orleans for the first time since being traded to the Lakers.

December

Clippers at Raptors – December 11, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

Kawhi Leonard delivered Toronto a title in 2019. Will the Raptors still be atop the East when they host Kawhi and the Clippers?

Clippers at Thunder – December 22, 7 p.m. ET, NBA TV

The Russell Westbrook reunion will be emotionally charged, but will Paul George earn a warm reception from the Thunder fans?

January

Rockets at Thunder – January 9, 9:30 p.m. TNT

Welcome back, Russ. Perhaps a triple-double is in sore for Westbrook at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

Hornets at Bucks (in Paris) – January 24, 3 p.m., beIN Sports

The NBA heads abroad with Giannis ready to feast on Frenchman Nicholas Batum and the Hornets.

February

Pelicans at Rockets – February 2, 2 p.m. ET, ABC

Zion Williamson faces a Western Conference superpower in the first ABC Sunday game of the season.

Celtics at Lakers – February 23, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC

Boston vs. Los Angeles remains the premier NBA rivalry, even without the added Kyrie and LeBron drama.

March

Sixers at Lakers – March 3, 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Joel Embiid will look to pull off his best Shaq impression in a Staples Center battle of Finals contenders.

Raptors at Warriors – March 5, 10:30 p.m., TNT

A Finals rematch remains appealing even without Kawhi Leonard and Kevin Durant.

April

Bucks at Celtics – April 5, 3:30 p.m., ABC

Two Eastern Conference heavyweights battle down the stretch as teams jockey for playoff seeding.

Warriors at Clippers – April 11, 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC

A potential Western Conference finals preview at the Staples Center less than a week before the playoffs begin.