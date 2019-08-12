LeBron James and the Lakers will face the Clippers at the Staples Center to open the season on Oct. 22.
The full NBA schedule was released for the 2019-20 season on Monday, which allows hoops fans to mark their calendars for the six-month stretch before the 2020 postseason.
The league's slate of opening night and Christmas Day games were reported last week. LeBron James and the Lakers will face Kawhi Leonard to open the regular season on Oct. 22, and the Rockets will head to San Francisco to battle the Warriors on Dec. 25.
What other games can basketball fans look forward to in the regular season? Here is a brief look at the top games in each month of the 2019-20 season:
October
Bucks at Rockets – October 24, 8 p.m. ET, TNT
The two top finishers from the MVP race in 2018-19 square off after Giannis Antetokounmpo defeated James Harden for the award last season
Mavericks at Pelicans – October 25, 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
Which young core is more promising moving into the next decade? Luke Doncic and the Mavs, or Zion Williamson and the Pelicans
November
Celtics at Hornets – November 7, 8 p.m. ET, TNT
Kemba Walker returns to Charlotte as the leading scorer in franchise history
Nets at Celtics – November 27, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN
Another reunion, but don't expect a warm reaction for Kyrie Irving from the Celtics' faithful
Lakers at Pelicans – November 27, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
Don't expect many cheers for Anthony Davis, either, as he returns to New Orleans for the first time since being traded to the Lakers.
December
Clippers at Raptors – December 11, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN
Kawhi Leonard delivered Toronto a title in 2019. Will the Raptors still be atop the East when they host Kawhi and the Clippers?
Clippers at Thunder – December 22, 7 p.m. ET, NBA TV
The Russell Westbrook reunion will be emotionally charged, but will Paul George earn a warm reception from the Thunder fans?
January
Rockets at Thunder – January 9, 9:30 p.m. TNT
Welcome back, Russ. Perhaps a triple-double is in sore for Westbrook at Chesapeake Energy Arena.
Hornets at Bucks (in Paris) – January 24, 3 p.m., beIN Sports
The NBA heads abroad with Giannis ready to feast on Frenchman Nicholas Batum and the Hornets.
February
Pelicans at Rockets – February 2, 2 p.m. ET, ABC
Zion Williamson faces a Western Conference superpower in the first ABC Sunday game of the season.
Celtics at Lakers – February 23, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC
Boston vs. Los Angeles remains the premier NBA rivalry, even without the added Kyrie and LeBron drama.
March
Sixers at Lakers – March 3, 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
Joel Embiid will look to pull off his best Shaq impression in a Staples Center battle of Finals contenders.
Raptors at Warriors – March 5, 10:30 p.m., TNT
A Finals rematch remains appealing even without Kawhi Leonard and Kevin Durant.
April
Bucks at Celtics – April 5, 3:30 p.m., ABC
Two Eastern Conference heavyweights battle down the stretch as teams jockey for playoff seeding.
Warriors at Clippers – April 11, 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC
A potential Western Conference finals preview at the Staples Center less than a week before the playoffs begin.