Rob Gronkowski, CJ McCollum, Lil Nas X to Join LeBron James on 'The Shop'

Rob Gronkowski, Kevin Love, CJ McCollum, Lil Nas X and more will join LeBron James on the next editon of The Shop: Uninterrupted

By Charlotte Carroll
August 15, 2019

Three-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski, Cavaliers forward Kevin Love, Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum, rapper Lil Nas X and more will join LeBron James on the next edition of The Shop: Uninterrupted.

Uninterrupted CEO Maverick Carter, comedian Kevin Hart, radio presenter Charlamagne tha God and marketing executive Paul Rivera will also join James. 

The show, which features an unfiltered conversation and debate between the biggest names in sports and entertainment, is presented periodically throughout the year. In a May episode, James joined by Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball, Houston Texans wideout DeAndre Hopkins, actors Don Cheadle and Seth Rogen, and others.

​The star-filled episode is scheduled to air on Sept. 3, between 11 and 11:30 p.m. ET on HBO.

