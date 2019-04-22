LeBron James has recruited a star-studded supporting cast for an upcoming episode of HBO's The Shop: Uniterrupted.

In an episode set to debut on May 4, James will be joined by fellow athletes in Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball and Houston Texans wideout DeAndre Hopkins. Actors Don Cheadle and Seth Rogen, rapper Travis Scott, singer-songwriter Pharrell Williams, record producer Jimmy Iovine and entertainment programmer Paul Rivera will also be in the episode, HBO announced in a release Monday.

Ball, who's entering his third NBA season, is coming off an injury-shortened campaign in which he and James were teammates for the first time. The UCLA product has had a busy offseason thus far, having recently chose Creative Artists Agency (CAA) as his new representation after parting ways with former agent Harrison Gaines. He is also suing former Big Baller Brand co-founder Alan Foster for allegedly taking money from the company.

The star-laden episode is scheduled to air on Saturday, May 4, between 10 and 10:30 p.m. ET on HBO.