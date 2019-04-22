Lonzo Ball, Travis Scott Among Stars On LeBron James's Upcoming Episode of 'The Shop'

The newest episode of The Shop will debut on Saturday, May 4.

By Kaelen Jones
April 22, 2019

LeBron James has recruited a star-studded supporting cast for an upcoming episode of HBO's The Shop: Uniterrupted.

In an episode set to debut on May 4, James will be joined by fellow athletes in Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball and Houston Texans wideout DeAndre Hopkins. Actors Don Cheadle and Seth Rogen, rapper Travis Scott, singer-songwriter Pharrell Williams, record producer Jimmy Iovine and entertainment programmer Paul Rivera will also be in the episode, HBO announced in a release Monday.

Ball, who's entering his third NBA season, is coming off an injury-shortened campaign in which he and James were teammates for the first time. The UCLA product has had a busy offseason thus far, having recently chose Creative Artists Agency (CAA) as his new representation after parting ways with former agent Harrison Gaines. He is also suing former Big Baller Brand co-founder Alan Foster for allegedly taking money from the company.

The star-laden episode is scheduled to air on Saturday, May 4, between 10 and 10:30 p.m. ET on HBO.

You May Like

More Tech & Media

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message