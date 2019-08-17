The Lakers are interested in Memphis center Dwight Howard after DeMarcus Cousins suffered a torn ACL earlier this week, according to Sports Illustrated's Rohan Nadkarni.

Los Angeles signed Cousins to a one-year deal in July to join stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis after the team missed out on top target Kawhi Leonard. However, Cousins tore his left ACL while working out in Las Vegas on Monday.

His injury leaves a void in the Lakers' roster considering JaVale McGee is their only pure center. Davis can help fill the need at the position by moving over from playing power forward, which could give Kyle Kuzma and Jared Dudley more playing time at the four spot.

The Lakers could also pursue another center, including Howard. According to Nadkarni, Howard is not expected to play with the Grizzles this season even though they haven't bought him out yet. Howard spent last season with the Wizards and averaged 12.8 points and 9.2 rebounds per game. Washington traded the veteran center to Memphis on July 6.