The Cavaliers are unlikely to win too many games in 2019-20 with many projecting a last-place finish in the Eastern Conference. However, Cleveland will be rocking the league's best threads this season, at least for one night.

Cleveland announced plans to bring back its 1990s jerseys on Oct. 26 as the Cavaliers face the Pacers. The announcement came in style, with the Cavs' harkening back nearly three decades with a classic music video.

Yep, we’re bringing it back … “classic” is new again 😎



Our retro 90s uniform is making a comeback on October 26th → https://t.co/9Y8X8MyYsS#Cavs50 pic.twitter.com/YGgO6TBKjN — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) August 28, 2019

Perhaps the 2019-20 Cavs can channel the franchise's 1990s squads. Cleveland reached the playoffs seven times in the 90s and advanced to the Eastern Conference finals in 1992 before losing to Michael Jordan and the Bulls.

It's unlikely we'll see a playoff revival in April 2020. The Cavaliers won just 19 games in 2018-19, entering this season with Kevin Love as the team's lone All-Star.

At least Cleveland will rack up some early-season style points before the losses pile up.