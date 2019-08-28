Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal have exchanged words with each other once again.

In other news, you are reading this on a day that ends with a "y."

So this time, it was Kobe who ignited the minor quarrel between the former Lakers teammates when he was speaking with Patrick Bet-David at the PHP Agency Convention in Las Vegas. Naturally, Shaq became a topic of conversation, and in classic Kobe fashion, he took some jabs at The Diesel.

Kobe tells the story of the time he told Shaq, "Pass? Just get the rebound!" pic.twitter.com/9FlHrlp0fm — Fadeaway World (@FadeawayWorld) August 23, 2019

Well, Shaq caught wind of that first clip where Kobe talks about his work ethic and how Kobe could have had 12 titles. And in classic Shaq fashion, he couldn't let anything slide, so he decided to jump in the Instagram comments to share some thoughts of his own on how Kobe could have had a more successful career.

Shaq responds to Kobe 👀 pic.twitter.com/cC2Tn1Et59 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) August 28, 2019

When you have a statue, you can't forget to bring that up whenever anybody wants to talk about you. It's such a heavy flex that is nearly impossible to top. And it lets the other person in the conversation know you are ready to say whatever is necessary to win this exchange.

It's why Shaq mentioned the Finals where Kobe shot 43-for-113 (38.1%) and had 22 assists to 18 turnovers.

But, this is just a spat between buddies. And Kobe made that very clear with a couple of tweets.

Don’t get it confused. He was still the #MDE — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) August 28, 2019

There is no beef with @SHAQ I know most media want to see it but it ain’t gonna happen. Ain’t nothin but love there and we too old to beef anyway #3peat — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) August 28, 2019

When one of the friends once asked the other "how my ass taste?" I don't think anything else can really cross any sort of line. They're at the point in the relationship where all they love to bicker over petty things. And you know these two can be petty.

You can see it in how they settle their minor disagreements too.

The Lakers are just one big family. And it appears Dwight Howard is getting the Cousin Oliver treatment.