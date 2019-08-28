Kobe and Shaq Continue to Bicker Like an Old Married Couple

Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal are once again taking shots at each other over what they could have done together with the Lakers.

By Khadrice Rollins
August 28, 2019

Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal have exchanged words with each other once again.

In other news, you are reading this on a day that ends with a "y."

So this time, it was Kobe who ignited the minor quarrel between the former Lakers teammates when he was speaking with Patrick Bet-David at the PHP Agency Convention in Las Vegas. Naturally, Shaq became a topic of conversation, and in classic Kobe fashion, he took some jabs at The Diesel.

Well, Shaq caught wind of that first clip where Kobe talks about his work ethic and how Kobe could have had 12 titles. And in classic Shaq fashion, he couldn't let anything slide, so he decided to jump in the Instagram comments to share some thoughts of his own on how Kobe could have had a more successful career.

When you have a statue, you can't forget to bring that up whenever anybody wants to talk about you. It's such a heavy flex that is nearly impossible to top. And it lets the other person in the conversation know you are ready to say whatever is necessary to win this exchange.

It's why Shaq mentioned the Finals where Kobe shot 43-for-113 (38.1%) and had 22 assists to 18 turnovers.

But, this is just a spat between buddies. And Kobe made that very clear with a couple of tweets.

When one of the friends once asked the other "how my ass taste?" I don't think anything else can really cross any sort of line. They're at the point in the relationship where all they love to bicker over petty things. And you know these two can be petty.

You can see it in how they settle their minor disagreements too.

The Lakers are just one big family. And it appears Dwight Howard is getting the Cousin Oliver treatment.

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message