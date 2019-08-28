Knicks rookie R.J. Barrett has signed a shoe deal with PUMA, the brand unveiled Wednesday in a mural next to a brand new store located in Manhattan. ESPN's Nick DePaula reports that Barrett signed a multiyear deal with the brand. Specific details of Barrett's contract have not yet been announced.

PUMA officially announced its return to the basketball business last summer by landing top draft picks Deandre Ayton, Marvin Bagley III, Michael Porter Jr. and Zhaire Smith in 2018 before Barrett joined the crew this year.

The former Duke forward hinted at his future home when he wore Puma sneakers during his NBA rookie photo shoot.

OFFICIAL: RJ Barrett has signed a multi-year shoe deal with PUMA.



More to come live from New York on 31st Street at 4:30 PM... pic.twitter.com/0INe0BPolV — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) August 28, 2019

New York selected Barrett with the No. 3 pick in the 2019 NBA draft. The former five-star recruit was the consensus top player in 2018 coming out of high school and broke the Blue Devils' freshman scoring record with 33 points and six assists in his college debut against No. 2 Kentucky at the Champions Classic. The forward shared the spotlight with teammate Zion Williamson –who recently signed with Jordan Brand for a record rookie sneaker deal worth $75 million over five years – to lead Duke to the program's 21st ACC tournament title.

Barrett led the team with 26 points and 14 rebounds in Duke's first-round NCAA tournament win over North Dakota State. He finished the tournament with 81 total points when the Blue Devils were eliminated by Michigan State in the Elite Eight. The rookie finished his college career averaging 22.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game.