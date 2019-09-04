There was a lot of talk around Lonzo Ball's signature sneakers when he first came into the league. And it turns out, they were just as bad as many expected.

While speaking with Pelicans teammate Josh Hart and co-host Matt Hillman on the LightHarted Podcast with Josh Hart, Ball revealed that during the 2017 Summer League when he and Hart were with the Lakers, his Big Baller Brand shoes were a much bigger problem than many had realized.

"Them ZO2s I was playing in, they was not ready," Ball explained on the podcast. "No one knows this, but D-Mo had a backpack, and he had like an extra four pairs of shoes in there, because I had to switch them every quarter because they would just rip. ... I'm on the phone, this is when Alan [Foster] was running everything, I'm like, 'Yo, I'm not playing in them shoes. Like, I don't care bro.' He's like, 'Alright, just switch every brand every game.' I was like, 'Alright, cool.'"

Ball wore his Big Baller Brand ZO2s for two games in the Summer League before choosing to wear a different type of sneaker brand each game after.

Later in the clip, Ball explained that he tried wearing the shoes in the first place because they were so hyped when first announced.

He continued to wear BBB sneakers later on and during each of his two regular seasons. However, after he was shut down this past season with an ankle injury, the Lakers asked if his signature kicks were to blame for his injury.