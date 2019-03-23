Lakers Asked Lonzo Ball If Big Baller Brand Sneakers Led to Ankle Injury

Ball cut ties with the co-founder of Big Baller Brand on Friday. 

By Michael Shapiro
March 23, 2019

Lonzo Ball suffered a third ankle injury with the Lakers on Jan. 19, prompting the Lakers to search for the root cause of the UCLA product's injury woes. Los Angeles even went as far as to ask Ball whether his Big Baller Brand sneakers were to blame, according to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne and Paula Lavinge.

"Yeah, they talked to me," Lonzo Ball told ESPN. "They asked me about it, and I told 'em, 'I feel comfortable. If I wasn't comfortable, I wouldn't play in 'em. If I didn't play in [his signature BBB shoes], I'd play in Kobe [Bryant's signature Nike shoe]. I work out in [LeBron James' signature Nike shoe], but that's because they're heavier."

Ball cut ties with Big Baller Brand co-founder Alan Foster on Friday. Ball told ESPN that Foster, "used his access to my business and personal finances to enrich himself." The Lakers' point guard also cited Fosters' criminal past and concerns over an unaccounted for $1.5 million, per ESPN

Los Angeles shut down Ball for the season on March 9. The 2017 No. 2 pick tallied 9.9 points and 5.4 assists per game in 2018-19, shooting 32.9% from three. 

The Lakers are 11th in the West at 31–41. They were eliminated from playoff contention in a 111-106 loss to the Nets on Friday. 

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message