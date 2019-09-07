Team USA Angered by Antetokounmpo Brothers After FIBA World Cup Foul

 Thanasis Antetokounmpo shoved Harrison Barnes on a breakaway in the fourth quarter of Team USA's 69-53 win. 

By Michael Shapiro
September 07, 2019

Team USA cruised past Greece in the FIBA World Cup on Saturday morning with a 69-53 victory, but the matchup did have some serious drama in the final minutes. 

Greece's Thanasis Antetokounmpo (brother of reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo) fouled Team USA's Harrison Barnes on a breakaway dunk attempt with less than two minutes remaining on Saturday, leading to a spat between the two teams postgame. Giannis and Celtics' forward Jaylen Brown appeared the most heated during the postgame altercation before being separated.

"Yeah, I said something to Giannis. Well, Giannis said something to me," Brown told ESPN's Brian Windhorst. "But we've got bigger fish to fry. So we move on."

Giannis Antetokounmpo led Greece with 15 points on Saturday. He was one of two Greek players to score in double figures. Kemba Walker led the Americans on Saturday with 15 points.

Team USA will face Brazil on Monday. They are 3–0 in the FIBA World Cup following wins over Greece, Japan and Turkey

