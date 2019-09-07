How to Watch USA vs. Greece: Stream FIBA World Cup Online

Team USA will look to advance to 3–0 in the FIBA World Cup on Saturday in a matchup against Giannis Antetokounmpo and Greece. Tip-off from the Shenzhen Bay Sports Center in Shenzhen, China is slated for 8:30 a.m. ET.

The Americans cruised past Japan in a 98-45 victory on Thursday. Celtics forward Jaylen Brown led Team USA with 20 points in their second match of the tournament. The United States survived an overtime battle against Turkey on Tuesday.

Greece enters Saturday's matchup 1–1 in the FIBA World Cup after a 103-97 win over New Zealand on Thursday. The team lost to Brazil 93-92 on Tuesday despite 13 points from Antetokounmpo, who won the NBA MVP in June 2019.

Here's how to watch Saturday's match:

Time: 8:30 a.m. ET.

Stream: You can watch the game on ESPN+.