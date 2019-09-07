How to Watch USA vs. Greece: Stream FIBA World Cup Online

Team USA defeated Japan 98–45 on Thursday to advance to 2–0 in the FIBA World Cup.

By Michael Shapiro
September 07, 2019

Team USA will look to advance to 3–0 in the FIBA World Cup on Saturday in a matchup against Giannis Antetokounmpo and Greece. Tip-off from the Shenzhen Bay Sports Center in Shenzhen, China is slated for 8:30 a.m. ET.

The Americans cruised past Japan in a 98-45 victory on Thursday. Celtics forward Jaylen Brown led Team USA with 20 points in their second match of the tournament. The United States survived an overtime battle against Turkey on Tuesday. 

Greece enters Saturday's matchup 1–1 in the FIBA World Cup after a 103-97 win over New Zealand on Thursday. The team lost to Brazil 93-92 on Tuesday despite 13 points from Antetokounmpo, who won the NBA MVP in June 2019

Here's how to watch Saturday's match:

Time: 8:30 a.m. ET. 

Stream: You can watch the game on ESPN+. 

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message