The NBA Board of Governors unanimously passed a stricter package of provisions to enforce compliance with tampering and salary cap circumvention. NBA commissioner Adam Silver addressed the rules changes in a press conference and said there "need to be consequences" when rules are violated.

Silver said the "ultimate goal [of the new rules] is compliance." Silver added that fining teams can often be the least effective avenue to enforce compliance said the league is instead willing to suspend executives, take away draft picks and void contracts for teams that do not comply with the new anti-tampering rules.

Silver also confirmed that he does now have the ability to take people's communication devices if he chooses to do so under the new rules. He clarified multiple times that he "does not want to take people's devices" but didn't say it will not happen.