Bucks Fined $50K for Comments Regarding Giannis Antetokounmpo Supermax Extension

Bucks general manager Jon Horst said Giannis will be offered a five-year, nearly $250M supermax when he is eligible in 2020.

By Michael Shapiro
September 24, 2019

The Bucks were fined $50,000 for public comments regarding a potential contract extension for Giannis Antetokounmpo, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania

Milwaukee general manager Jon Horst told the crowd at a Bucks' fan event that Milwaukee will offer Antetokounmpo a five-year, nearly $250M supermax extension when he is eligible in the summer of 2020. The league office claims Horst's comments crossed the line regarding player contract comments, and the NBA gave Milwaukee a five-figure fine.

“Under NBA rules, teams cannot commit to offer a ‘supermax’ extension prior to the summer following a player’s seventh season in the NBA," the NBA wrote in a statement on Tuesday. 

Antetokounmpo will begin his seventh season with the Bucks in 2019-20. The three-time All-Star won his first MVP last year as he carried Milwaukee to the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Bucks' 2018-19 season ended in a six-game loss to the Raptors in the Eastern Conference finals. 

