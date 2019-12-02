Our NBA DFS expert provides picks daily for DraftKings, FanDuel and Yahoo, based on matchups data and metrics.

NBA DFS (Monday, December 2)

Welcome to the "Cyber Monday" edition of SI Fantasy's NBA DFS daily plays.

The NBA week starts with a six-game slate beginning at 7 pm est. The Suns and Hornets, as well as the Warriors and Hawks, play in games with totals higher than 220. I'm also watching the Jazz and Sixers meeting in Philadelphia closely. The slate closes with the Bulls facing the Kings in Sacramento.

C Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

DraftKings: $10,300 , FanDuel: $10,900, Yahoo: $45

The Utah Jazz are pretty good at guarding opposing centers; however, the position does shoot over 47% from the field and averages 17 rebounds per game. Joel Embiid has scored over 55 fantasy points in each of his last three games.

PG/SG Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns

DraftKings: $8,200 , FanDuel: $8,300, Yahoo: $34

The Charlotte Hornets are 22nd against opposing shooting guards. Last night, the Suns posted a video of Booker hitting 45 three-pointers in a row on social media. Let's just say he could come out firing tonight.

SF/PF De'Andre Hunter, Atlanta Hawks

DraftKings: $5,000 , FanDuel: $5,000, Yahoo: $16

What should have been a promising season for Atlanta has been sidetracked by early-season injuries. One bright spot has been the play of rookie De'Andre Hunter. Hunter is playing over 30 minutes a game and averaging 20 fantasy points. With the Hawks struggling to find scoring, Hunter could see more opportunities to make an impact.

PG/SG Alec Burks, Golden State Warriors

DraftKings: $6,000 , FanDuel: $6,200, Yahoo: $22

Speaking of teams needing all the scoring help they can get, meet the Golden State Warriors. Alec Burks has played very well in his role. He is averaging 15 points per game and averaging close to 30 minutes. Burks has performed even better in road games, averaging 17 points and 32 fantasy points. He has a plus matchup this evening vs. the Hawks.

SF/PF Eric Paschall, Golden State Warriors

DraftKings: $5,600 , FanDuel: $5,900, Yahoo: $21

Golden State's up-and-coming playmakers should be in for good night against an Atlanta team that's struggled on defense. Paschall has been pretty consistent this season, scoring 17 per game and adding defensive stats. He is priced to play, which means he should easily hit fantasy value.

