NBA DFS (Friday, December 20)

Welcome to the latest edition of SI Fantasy's NBA DFS daily plays.

We have a ten-game main slate to get lead us into the weekend. The Wizards and Raptors matchup has the highest implied total on the slate at 233. The Mavericks and 76ers will play in Philadelphia, and it should be a very entertaining game. The last game of the slate has the potential for fantasy fireworks when the Pelicans face the Warriors.

SG Bradley Beal, Washington Wizards

DraftKings: $9,100 , FanDuel: $9,600, Yahoo: $46

The Wizards are in Toronto tonight and will need a big night from Beal to stay in the game. Beal has dropped at least 45 fantasy points in each of his last three outings, Beal's assists and three-point percentage has gone up in December.

PG Kemba Walker, Boston Celtics

DraftKings: $8,300 , FanDuel: $8,000, Yahoo: $38

Kemba has fit in perfectly in Boston and looks to keep it going this evening vs. the Pistons who are 27th in the league vs. opposing point guards. In the Pistons' last game, Kyle Lowry put up his best performance of the season. Walker is primed to go off tonight.

C Nikola Vucevic, Orlando Magic

DraftKings: $8,100 , FanDuel: $7,700, Yahoo: $31

The Magic are a gritty, tough bunch and I think they can win tonight in Portland, to do that they will need to lean on Vucevic. In three games back from injury, Vucevic's fantasy point total has gone up every game. He should finish with around 45 fantasy points tonight.

PF/C Serge Ibaka, Toronto Raptors

DraftKings: $7,400 , FanDuel: $7,400, Yahoo: $21

The Raptors big man may have one of the best matchups on the board this evening. Ibaka is playing around 25 minutes a night and has a double-double in two of his last three contests. With Gasol and Siakam out, Ibaka could have his way with the Wizards defense as playing time will not be an issue.

PF/SF OG Anunoby, Toronto Raptors

DraftKings: $5,600 , FanDuel: $5,700, Yahoo: $19

Anunboby will be one of the main scoring options for the Raptors today with Marc Gasol and Pascal Siakam, both likely to miss the game. O.G. should have a very effective night vs. the Wizards 30th ranked defense vs. small forwards.

PG/SG Jalen Brunson, Dallas Mavericks

DraftKings: $6,400 , FanDuel: $5,700, Yahoo: $18

Brunson is an excellent DFS play with Luka Doncic out. In three games without Luka, Brunson has given the Mavericks over 30 minutes a game and has recorded back to back double-doubles. Brunson will also attempt around six threes a game. Lock Brunson in for 40 fantasy points this evening.

