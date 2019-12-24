The Utah Jazz are beefing up their backcourt.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Utah has acquired guard Jordan Clarkson from the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for former lottery pick Dante Exum and two second-round selections—a 2022 (via San Antonio) and 2023 (via Golden State). A source confirmed the deal to Cavaliers Maven Sam Amico.

Entering Monday night, the 18-11 Jazz have won five straight games, but their bench has struggled throughout the season. Mike Conley is also dealing with an aggravated hamstring injury, in what is statistically one of his worst seasons as a pro.

Clarkson had been averaging 14.6 points and 2.4 assists on 42% shooting from the field in only 23 minutes of action off Cleveland's bench.

The former No. 5 pick in the 2014 draft, Exum has played in only 11 games this season. He started 41 games during his rookie season, but has started only one game in the last three years.

The acquisition of Exum serves as a potential buy-low deal for Cleveland. The Cavaliers have one of the worst records in the league at 8-21 and a report recently surfaced that some members of the team are not seeing eye-to-eye with new head coach John Beilein.

Cleveland power forward Kevin Love has also been linked to trade rumors as a number of teams might look to acquire the All-Star forward.

Clarkson joins the Jazz with a $13.4 million expiring contract. Exum has two years, $19.2 million left on his deal. The Cavaliers will also create a $3.83 million trade exception, which they have one year to use, ESPN front office insider Bobby Marks reports.

