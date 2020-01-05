David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Cavaliers big man Kevin Love directed an "emotional verbal outburst" toward general manager Koby Altman after shootaround Saturday, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania and Joe Vardon.

In addition to Altman, Love reportedly screamed in front of teammates, coaches and other front-office members, stating there was "no feel here." Love posted a picture from "The Joker," captioned "Mood.," later that afternoon.

The occurrence comes days after Love was reportedly fined $1,000 for an incident on Dec. 31, in which he hit chairs on Cleveland's bench during the third quarter of a blowout loss. Love reportedly was heated due to the selfish play of the unit and asked to be subbed out of the game to "cool down." Love was also reportedly displeased with the fine.

Tensions continued to grow between Love and the Cavaliers during the team's game Saturday night against the Thunder. Before halftime, Love and coach John Beilein appeared to be frustrated with each other during a play. Love then demanded the ball from teammate Collin Sexton and whipped a pass towards the sideline.

Beilein then took Love off the floor.

Prior to Saturday's outburst, Love and Altman have had reported incidents of frustration. Love reportedly raised his voice toward Altman at the end of the 2018-19 season, to which the general manager threatened to fine him. Love reportedly replied, “Go ahead. I have plenty of money.”

The 31-year-old Love is in the first year of a four-year, $120 million contract extension with the Cavaliers, which Altman offered to him after LeBron James left for free agency in 2018. Cleveland entered Saturday's contest on a two-game losing streak with a 10-24 record.

The Cavaliers have reportedly been open to trading their All-Star big man. Love has averaged 16.6 points and 10.5 rebounds in 29 games for Cleveland this season.