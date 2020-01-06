Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Pistons star forward Blake Griffin is considering undergoing season-ending surgery on his left knee, according to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes.

Griffin will visit a specialist in Los Angeles "at some point this week," reports Haynes.



The six-time All-Star had surgery on his left knee last offseason and has been limited to 18 games this season as it continues to trouble him.

The Pistons have struggled to build on last year's success with Griffin sidelined. The team claimed the Eastern Conference's final playoff spot after going 41–41. However, Detroit is currently 13–24 and will face an uphill battle if Griffin undergoes season-ending surgery.

The Pistons have reportedly discussed trading center Andre Drummond, who stated his wish to remain with the team on Saturday. Drummond was also key in Detroit's success last year and would be relied on more if Griffin's season ends early.

Griffin had arguably his best career season last year while averaging 24.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5.4 assists. He was also named an All-Star for the first time since 2014-15 when he was still with the Clippers.

However, Griffin hasn't been as productive this season while putting up 15.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 18 games.