Carmelo Anthony passed the 26,000-point mark on Friday night in Portland's matchup against the Mavericks, becoming only the 18th player in NBA history to accomplish such a feat.

Anthony will likely pass Kevin Garnett for 17th on the all-time scoring list over the Trail Blazers' next few games. A number of other players are also within immediate striking distance, including John Havlicek (26,395), Paul Pierce (26,397) and Tim Duncan (26,496).

Anthony has the second-most points scored among active players, trailing only fellow 2003 NBA draft class member LeBron James.

The 35-year-old forward joined the Blazers in mid-November after playing just 10 games with the Houston Rockets last season. He was effectively dismissed from Houston in November 2018 and traded to Chicago last January, but was waived on Feb. 1.

Prior to joining Portland, Anthony averaged 24.0 points per game over his first 16 NBA seasons

Entering Friday night, he is averaging 16.3 points and 6.3 rebounds per game on 44% shooting from the field.