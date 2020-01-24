The Dallas Mavericks were already relatively thin in the frontcourt heading into this week's action, and that was before Dwight Powell suffered a torn right Achilles against the Clippers on Tuesday.

But on Friday, the team acquired center Willie Cauley-Stein from the Warriors in exchange for a 2020 second-round pick (via Utah), according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Cauley-Stein was in his first season with the Warriors after signing a two-year deal worth around $4.5 million. The former No. 6 pick in the 2015 NBA draft has started 37 of the 41 games he's appeared in this season, averaging 7.9 points and 6.2 rebounds in 22.9 minutes of action.

He joined the Warriors after spending the first four seasons of his career with the Kings.

The Mavericks are in the thick of the Western Conference standings and are only three games out of the No. 2 seed.

They have the chance to draw even closer to the top of the conference this weekend when they meet Utah on Saturday at 5 p.m.