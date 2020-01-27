Just hours after the sudden death of Lakers star Kobe Bryant, the 2020 Grammy Awards took place in the Staples Center. Host Alicia Keys framed the night, acknowledging Bryant's death in her opening remarks.

"We are literally standing here heartbroken in the house that Kobe Bryant built," she said.

Moments later, she was joined on stage by Boyz II Men for an emotional performance.

Lizzo also dedicated her opening performance to Bryant.

Earlier in the day, following the news of Bryant's sudden death, fans started gathering outside of the Staples Center to honor the late Lakers legend.

Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were among those on a helicopter that went down in the hills of Calabasas, causing a fire. The crash occurred around 10 a.m. local time, and the fire made it difficult for firefighters and emergency personnel to get to the aircraft, according to the Los Angeles Times.

LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva told reporters that nine people were on board the aircraft—the pilot plus eight people.

Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli and Altobelli's daughter Alyssa and wife Keri were also aboard the helicopter and killed.

Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti addressed his death of Bryant, saying in a statement, “He will live forever in the heart of Los Angeles, and will be remembered through the ages as one of our greatest heroes.”

On top of the gathering at the Staples Center, news of Bryant's death sent shock waves across the sports world.

