The Lakers host the Blazers Friday in Los Angeles' first game since the shocking death of Kobe Bryant. Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others died last Sunday in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif.

The Lakers were set to host the Clippers on Tuesday, but that game was postponed Monday night in the wake of the crash.

Los Angeles has not played since last Saturday night, when it fell 108-91 to the Philadelphia 76ers. In that contest, LeBron James passed Bryant for third on the NBA's all-time scoring list.

How to Watch:

When: Friday, Jan. 31

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Stream: WatchESPN

Portland enters Friday's matchup coming off a 13-point win over the Rockets on Wednesday. The 21-27 Blazers still find themselves out of the playoff picture, but currently sit just a few games from the West's No. 8 seed.

At 36-10, the Lakers have the conference's best record.

Fans have been seen outside of Staples Center throughout the week, paying tribute to Bryant and his family. In the Clippers' home game against the Kings on Thursday night, the arena's other NBA tenants left Bryant's retired numbers hanging in the rafters and held a moment of silence for Bryant and the other eight people killed in the accident.

In recent days, Lakers GM Rob Pelinka voiced his first public comments on Bryant's death, saying, "I lost my best friend and my sweet goddaughter. With that, there has been an amputation of part of my soul."

On Wednesday, the team said, "Words cannot express what Kobe means to the Los Angeles Lakers, our fans, and our city."

Other Laker greats have also commented on Bryant's death. Magic Johnson called Bryant "the greatest Laker of all-time." Shaquille O'Neal said that there were "no words to express the pain" he was feeling. Phil Jackson said that Bryant "transcended the norm," and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar said he was "much more than an athlete."