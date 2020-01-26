Magic Johnson Reacts to Kobe Bryant's Death: The 'Greatest Laker of All-Time is Gone'

Former Laker Magic Johnson took to social media to pay tribute to Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, following their deaths on Sunday.

"As I try to write this post, my mind is racing," Johnson wrote. "I’m in disbelief and have been crying all morning over this devastating news that Kobe and his young daughter, Gigi have passed away in a helicopter crash. Cookie and I are heartbroken."

In a series of tweets, Johnson reflected on his relationship with Bryant, calling him "the greatest Laker of all-time."

Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, died in a plane crash in California on Sunday. They were reportedly on their way to a travel basketball game. A total of nine people were aboard the helicopter, according to LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva.

"He was such an icon but also did so much for LA," Johnson wrote. "He was passionate about serving the homeless and was an advocate for women's basketball. Coaching his daughter’s basketball team brought him so much happiness."

Johnson went on to detail that he will miss the conversations he had with Bryant "about Lakers basketball, being fathers and husbands and how much we loved Italy."

Johnson also touched on how much Bryant means to the city of Los Angeles.

"I love him, his family and what he stood for on the court and off the court," Johnson wrote.