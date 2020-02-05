The Wolves have been frantically trying to make Karl-Anthony Towns happy the last few weeks, namely, by trading for his good friend D'Angelo Russell. The Warriors have been pretty dead-set on their price: the Wolves' unprotected 2020 first-round pick and the Nets' 2020 first-round pick, according to The Athletic. Minnesota acquired the latter by trading Robert Covington in a four-team deal that also saw Clint Capela shipped to Atlanta.

Without that Minnesota unprotected pick, the taste of giving up Russell for Andrew Wiggins and his league-worst contract is too much to swallow for Golden State.

Despite the Warriors' intent to "move on" from negotiations given the current scope of the deal, The Athletic reported that if the Wolves were willing to budge on the parameters, Golden State would still be all ears.

• The Pelicans are not wavering on their steep asking price for Jrue Holiday. A godfather offer that fits the criteria stipulated has not yet emerged. The Pelicans are content with keeping him if nothing materializes. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

• The Knicks have had "exploratory talks" with the Lakers about Kyle Kuzma. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

• Kuzma said "I really don't care" about the swirling trade rumors surrounding him these last few weeks. "If I get traded, I get traded. It don't matter. I'm still going to play basketball. I'm still going to play the game I love. I'm still going to be paid." (Melissa Rohlin, Sports Illustrated)

• Derrick Rose said he feels at home in Detroit and wants to stay. Rose has reportedly been shopped around for a lottery-level first-round pick. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

• Everyone on the Knicks besides No. 3 overall pick RJ Barrett and Mitchell Robinson are available in a trade. (Mike Vorkunov, The Athletic)