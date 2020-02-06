The Heat made a major deal before Thursday afternoon's trade deadline, sending Dion Waiters, Justise Winslow and James Johnson to the Grizzlies for Andre Iguodala, Solomon Hill and Jae Crowder, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Miami's acquisition of Iguodala was announced on Wednesday night. The Heat promptly signed the 2015 Finals MVP to a two-year, $30 million contract extension, which includes a team option in 2021-22.

Iguodala has not played a game this season, as he wanted Memphis to trade him to a Finals contender.

Miami also added a pair of forwards in the deal. Crowder was second on the Grizzlies in minutes per game in 2019-20, and Hill is averaging 18.8 minutes per game while shooting 38.1% from three.

Winslow is the top asset returning to Memphis. The Duke product is 23 years old, and he averaged a career-high 12.6 points and 4.3 assists last season. Waiters has played just three games in 2019-20.

The Heat were also in talks to acquire Thunder forward Danilo Gallinari before the deadline at 3 p.m. ET, but those talks have "fully stalled," according to Wojnarowski.

Miami enters Thursday fourth in the East at 34–16. The Grizzlies are among the NBA's most pleasant surprises this season, currently sitting eighth in the Western Conference at 26–25.

