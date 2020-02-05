The sports world was shaken when Kobe Bryant was one of nine who died in a tragic helicopter crash on Jan. 26 in Calabasas, Calif.

The accident also took the lives of Bryant's daughter, Gianna, along with Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife Keri and daughter Alyssa, Sarah Chester and daughter Payton, Christina Mauser and Ara Zobayan.

In honor of his storied life and career, Sports Illustrated is releasing a 100-page Kobe Bryant special tribute issue.

Bryant, 41, spent the entirety of his 20-year NBA career with the Los Angeles Lakers, where he won five championship titles. His accolades include being an 18-time All Star, four-time All Star MVP, two-time Finals MVP, 2007-08 MVP, two-time scoring champion, 15-time all-NBA team member and 12-time all-defensive team member.

Bryant recorded the second-highest scoring game in NBA history, with 81 points against the Toronto Raptors in 2006. The Lakers legend also concluded his memorable career by putting up 60 points in an unforgettable final game.

The night prior to Bryant's death, LeBron James passed the NBA great for third on the NBA's all-time scoring list. Bryant congratulated James, telling him to "keep growing the game and charting the path for the next."

Following his NBA career, Bryant went on to pursue further interests. He won an Academy Award in 2018 for his animated short film, "Dear Basketball."

