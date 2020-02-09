If Dion Waiters is to continue his NBA career, it won't be in a Memphis Grizzlies uniform.

Just days after being part of a trade which centered around Andre Iguodala and Jae Crowder heading from Memphis to Miami, the Grizzlies have waived Waiters, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Waiters will reportedly receive his pay for the remainder of this season and $12.6M in 2020-21.

The former No. 4 pick in the 2012 NBA draft has appeared in just three games this season, playing just 42 combined minutes.

In late December, reports surfaced that the Heat were "determined" to move on from Waiters, having suspended him three times before Christmas. Early that month, Miami suspended Waiters six games for "failure to adhere to team policies, violation of team rules and continued insubordination."

On Nov. 10, he was suspended for 10 games for conduct detrimental to the team, in the wake of passing out on a team flight after consuming a THC-infused edible.

Waiters was also suspended for the Heat's season opener and missed time during the preseason for what Miami labeled as personal reasons.

Last season, Waiters played in 44 games, averaging 12 points, 2.8 assists and 2.6 rebounds per contest.

Miami is currently 34-17, good enough for fourth in the Eastern Conference. Memphis is 26-26 and No. 8 in the West.