Cleveland Cavaliers players started to tune out former coach John Beilein as early as training camp due to his attitude toward the team, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Jason Lloyd and Joe Vardon.

Beilein is reportedly stepping down from his brief tenure as Cleveland's coach in the midst of culture issues. The 67-year-old coach reportedly was unable to relate to players consistently or build lasting relationships.

The disconnect between Beilein and the players reached a tipping point after a Jan. 8 incident, during which the coach called his players a "bunch of thugs" in a film session. Beilein later insisted he meant to say "slugs," and followed that with an emotional apology toward his team.

Many of the Cavaliers reportedly did not fully accept Beilein's explanation and went on to play songs that included the word "thug" when their coach was around to listen, according to The Athletic. Those songs reportedly included Bone Thugz-n-Harmony’s “Thuggish Ruggish Bone” and Tupac’s “Thugz Mansion," many of them "blasted" during team workouts.

“The worst part to me was not owning that he said it,” one player said to The Athletic.

Beyond the incident, Beilein was referred to as a "dictator" during his role with the Cavaliers. He reportedly was never able to adapt to today's NBA, with Andre Drummond reportedly stating the situation in Cleveland was worse than what he experienced in Detroit.

Cavaliers players were reportedly surprised with the timing of Beilein's exit nine months after taking the job. He originally signed a five-year contract with Cleveland in May, ending his 12-year tenure at the University of Michigan.

Beilein reportedly no longer felt suited to coach the Cavaliers, and has said to a player that "money isn't an issue."

The Cavaliers hold a 14-40 record and stand at the bottom of the Eastern Conference.

