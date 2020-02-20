Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving is likely to undergo a procedure on his right shoulder after re-aggravating his injury earlier this week, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Charania reports Irving will "miss an extended period of time." His report echoes Nets coach Kenny Atkinson's announcement on Tuesday that Irving would be out indefinitely. Atkinson also said Irving would visit a specialist this week.

The team's coach said he "wouldn’t go there" when asked if there's a concern Irving will miss the rest of the season. Irving has already missed 26 games as a result of the shoulder injury and received a cortisone shot around two months ago for the injury.

Previously, Irving said he couldn't "really lift my shoulder to get up in that jump shot position" as a result of the injury.

The No. 1 pick in the 2011 NBA draft has played in just 20 games this season but is averaging 27.4 points and 6.4 assists per game.

The Nets entered the All-Star break at 25–28, seventh in the Eastern Conference. They play Thursday against the 76ers, with tipoff set for 8 p.m. ET.