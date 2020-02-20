Kerr on Curry Return: 'It's Never Been a Question'

As Stephen Curry continues preparing for his return from injury, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said Wednesday that he couldn't see an argument for shutting Curry down if he was in fact healthy.

"He's in the prime of his career," Kerr said. "If the point is because he might get hurt, then what's the point of ever playing anything? People can get hurt any day. I guess the argument would be, 'Well, we're not going to the playoffs.' So are we not trying to entertain our fans? We're selling tickets to all these people who love basketball, and Steph Curry is one of the most amazing, graceful, exciting basketball players on earth.

"So to me it's never been a question. As soon as he's ready, he's coming back. Our fans deserve it. We need it as a team to springboard into next year, and it's the right thing to do."

Kerr added that he felt it was important for Curry to play alongside a number of the team's younger players ahead of next season. The Warriors star has been working out an increasing amount in the past month, but is yet to be cleared for contact.

On Feb. 1, the team announced it was "hopeful" the two-time MVP would return in March.

Curry underwent surgery for his broken left hand on Nov. 1.

He collided with Suns center Aron Baynes while driving to the rim. Curry fell hard and immediately grabbed his left wrist after Baynes landed on top of him. The team confirmed after the game that Curry broke his hand.

Not surprisingly, the Warriors have struggled in his absence.

After five consecutive NBA finals appearances, the Warriors have the league's worst record coming out of the All-Star break at merely 12-43.