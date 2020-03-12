The NBA announced on Wednesday night that it is suspending play until further notice after a Utah Jazz player preliminarily tested positive for coronavirus.

Jazz center Rudy Gobert was the player who contracted COVID-19, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

A number of players took to social media following the news to express their thoughts on the matter:

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban reacted to the news during his team's game against the Nuggets on Wednesday night.

In recent days, the spread of coronavirus has impacted countless sporting events throughout the world. A number teams and leagues have taken steps to try and prevent the spread of COVID-19. Multiple high-profile tournaments as well as individual games have restricted fan access while others have postponed or cancelled events entirely.

The Athletic's Sam Amick reported Wednesday afternoon that the NBA had considered a number of possible alternatives in light of the compounding COVID-19 virus, including pushing its season back.

The league had reportedly been asking teams to give their arena schedules through the end of July, indicating the possibility of postponing play for at least a month was being explored. Typically, the NBA postseason ends in early June.