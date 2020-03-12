Losing sports hurts. Because as the coronavirus is declared a pandemic and the NBA season is suspended, we are reminded how little they really matter. But to us they matter so much. And they are usually where we can turn when times get tough.

I love the NBA. The fact that it won't be there and for who knows how long is scary. No matter what else is going on in life at night I could always look forward to turning on some hoops. And then discussing them. But now wondering whether the Milwaukee Bucks could complete a magical season or if LeBron James might get another ring has no meaning.

Perhaps that is the best reality check of all for fans as to just how serious a situation this is. The stock line is that sports brings people together. Well now they are keeping people apart. March Madness will be played without fans, if at all. Major League Baseball is scrambling as well. All bets are off regarding how this will play out but I wouldn't bet on any games being played for the foreseeable future.

Unprecedented is a word that is probably about to be overused but it is the only one that applies. Who knows what happens from here? From a professional and selfish standpoint I have absolutely no idea what my industry is going to do. But again, ultimately, none of that matters.

The only thing that does is we all stay calm and stay healthy. Because even if we don't have sports to help and need to practice social distancing, we're going to have to get through this together.