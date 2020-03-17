Four Nets players have tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced Tuesday.

One player is exhibiting symptoms of the virus, while the other three are asymptomatic, the team said. All four players are in isolation and under the care of team doctors.

The Nets said they are working to notify anyone who has had known contact with the players, including recent opponents. All players and members of Brooklyn's traveling party have been asked to remain isolated and monitor their health.

"The health of our players and staff is of the highest priority to the organization and the team is doing everything within its power to ensure that those affected receive the best possible care," the team said in a statement.

Brooklyn is the second NBA team to have players test positive for COVID-19 after the Jazz's Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell tested positive last week. The NBA suspended the season indefinitely last Wednesday after Gobert preliminarily tested positive.

Many other sports leagues around the U.S. followed the NBA's lead and halted their seasons following the decision.

The virus has infected more than 185,200 people in at least 140 countries.