Members of 76ers, Nuggets Test Positive for Coronavirus

Members of the Philadelphia 76ers and Denver Nuggets have tested positive for the coronavirus, the teams announced on Thursday.

The Nuggets announced that an unspecified member of the organization tested positive after experiencing symptoms on March 16. That person is currently receiving care from the team's medical staff and is in self-isolation.

The 76ers said in a statement that three people had tested positive for COVID-19 after receiving a recommendation from the league and medical experts that "certain individuals" be tested for the virus, including "players, coaches and specific basketball operations support staff."

The team said that all other test results came back negative and that the tests were secured and carried out privately. The three individuals whose tests turned up positive are all in self-isolation.

The 76ers and Nuggets add to the growing list of teams to announce positive coronavirus tests from their organizations. Earlier this week, the Nets revealed that four of their players had tested positive for coronavirus, including Kevin Durant. Utah's Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell tested positive for the virus, along with Detroit's Christian Wood, who tested positive on March 14.

NBA teams' access to coronavirus tests has been a subject of speculation among the public, as many hospitals lack an adequate number of tests. Following the reveal of the Nets players testing positive, New York City mayor Bill de Blasio lobbed a critical tweet about the subject, stating, "Tests should not be for the wealthy, but for the sick."

In response, NBPA executive director Michele Roberts defended the league for getting access to tests for its players.

"The problem that more of us can't get the tests—and I'm not apologetic about saying it—in my view, that rests at the foot of the federal government," Roberts said. "They were responsible for making sure we were protected in that regard and I think they failed."