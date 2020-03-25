Lakers star LeBron James and the LeBron James Family Foundation fed 340 I Promise School students and their families Tuesday, providing enough food for more than 1,300 people, according to USA Today's Jeff Zillgitt.

It marked a meaningful "Taco Tuesday" for James and his foundation. In addition to feeding the needy families, he also in the process helped an Akron restaurant that had been struggling to find customers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Per Zillgitt, the foundation is planning on holding another special Taco Tuesday next week and will deliver even more meals.

James joins a long list of athletes who have been looking to make a difference amid the global crisis. Countless NBA players have put out PSAs promoting education about the virus, while others have donated large sums of money to help those affected by it.

Less than 24 hours after the NBA suspended its season, commissioner Adam Silver took an optimistic approach with how Jazz center Rudy Gobert, the first NBA player to test positive for COVID-19, could make a difference in an effort to curtail the coronavirus’ impact globally.

“We actually think we can use this hiatus to use this platform we have on social media to help people deal with this disease,” Silver said

The NBA also built a micro-site which has been publishing updated information regarding COVID-19. As part of a new “NBA Together” campaign, the league also says it's committed to contribute $50 million to support those impacted by the coronavirus, including more than $35 million already made by teams and players.

The I Promise School was founded in 2018 to help at-risk students and offers its graduates free tuition to the University of Akron.

As of Wednesday evening, there were more than 447,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus worldwide, causing more than 20,000 deaths. There were more than 63,000 confirmed cases in the United States.