The NBA plans to televise a live H-O-R-S-E competition amid the league's indefinite COVID-19 suspension, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Thunder guard Chris Paul and Hawks guard Trae Young are expected to participate in the event along with Bulls guard Zach LaVine, per Wojnarowski. The competition will also reportedly feature WNBA players and NBA alumni.

No date has been announced for the televised H-O-R-S-E event.

Saturday will mark the one-month anniversary of the NBA's coronavirus suspension. The league halted play on March 11 after Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19, and several players have tested positive in recent weeks. Gobert's teammate Donovan Mitchell tested positive on March 12, as did two-time Finals MVP Kevin Durant three days later.

The NBA is evaluating its options for a potential return to play, though plans won't begin to be initiated until May 1 at the earliest, per commissioner Adam Silver.

There are more than 796,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus globally across at least 171 countries.