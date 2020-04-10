NBA teams are "encouraging the league," to postpone the 2020 draft until Aug. 1 at the earliest, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The 2020 NBA Draft is currently slated to be held on June 25. But teams are currently "limited" in their attempt to gather information on draft-eligible prospects, per Wojnarowski. Teams currently aren't able to host workouts with prospects, and that policy will likely continue as the world battles the coronavirus pandemic.

The NBA suspended play indefinitely on March 11 after Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. It has also placed an indefinite moratorium on all transactions.

Georgia guard Anthony Edwards is currently projected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2020 draft, according to Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo's latest mock draft.