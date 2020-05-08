As the sports world inches toward normalcy amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Cleveland Cavaliers had players in their team facility Friday for individual workouts, reports Marc Stein of the New York Times. Four players showed up for the voluntary session.

"It was wonderful," said forward Larry Nance Jr., who was joined by Kevin Love, Cedi Osman and Ante Zizic as the day's first group. "All of us actually shot it really well."

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Thursday that the NBA was not allowing anybody with a temperature of 99.1 degrees or higher to enter team grounds. The Cavaliers were the first team to announce they would be opening their facility.

The players on hand during Friday's workout were tested for high temperatures and other symptoms, according to Stein. Each player marked his own pair of basketballs in Sharpie, so they were not used by anybody else.

Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman and the team's medical staff notified players on Wednesday that the practice facility would be available to them for voluntary workouts. Of the eight or nine players who stayed in the area during the work stoppage, all responded positively and were eager to participate, according to Chris Fedor of Cleveland's The Plain Dealer.

NBA guidelines dictate that there can be a maximum of four players using the facility at the same time, each at their own basket. All social distancing guidelines that have been in place since the work stoppage began, and players must wear masks at all times, except during physical activity.