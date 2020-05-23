A number of NBA teams that play in areas where government COVID-19 restrictions remain stringent are asking the league whether their players can bypass returns to home markets and report directly to the NBA's proposed campus environment, if as increasingly expected, play resumes in July, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Per ESPN, teams are looking to avoid having to quarantine majorities of their rosters twice—once upon a move back to home and again at the league's potential resumption site.

Earlier this week, The Athletic's Shams Charania and Sam Amick reported that Orlando has emerged as the frontrunner to host the 2020 NBA postseason.

NBA teams are expecting the league to inform them by June 1 that franchises should begin recalling players to home markets, per multiple reports.

The league has a call with owners set for next Friday that is expected to include more details about a possible plan.

The New York Times' Marc Stein reported Friday that the league has begin informing teams that they will likely be allowed to bring around 35 players, coaches and staff into a potential environment if the 2019-20 season.

The league is reportedly considering a plan that would have, "players fully training in mid-June and playing by mid-July," per Amick and Charania.

The NBA is continuing to explore contingencies for the resumption of the 2019-20 season as Las Vegas and Orlando are the most likely cities to host the playoffs.

"We are confident we'll be hosting the NBA in some fashion," a source from Disney World told Yahoo Sports' Keith Smith. "It may not be the entire league, but we believe the NBA will be here to at least finish part of their season. Still hurdles to cross, but we are preparing as if that is the case."

The NBA suspended play indefinitely on March 11 after Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. No return date has been set for the 2019-20 season.