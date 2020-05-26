National Basketball Players Association executive director Michele Roberts says a majority of NBA players would like to resume the season but need "some level of certainty" from the league, she told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne.

"It's time. It's time," Roberts said. "It's been two and a half months of, 'What if?' My players need some level of certainty. I think everybody does."

Roberts plans to speak with teams to discuss the plan to likely return to play at Disney's ESPN Wide World of Sports in Florida in late July. The NBA is in talks with The Walt Disney Company about finishing the 2019-20 season at the Orlando complex and creating a controllable environment while mitigating the risk of contracting the coronavirus.

The NBA season has been suspended since March 11, shortly after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

ESPN previously reported that teams were expecting guidelines by June 1. A meeting has been scheduled by the NBA's board of governors to expand on possible plans for a return.