Former Timberwolves and Bulls head coach Tom Thibodeau is the Knicks' top head coach target as the franchise takes part in a search process, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania and Mike Vorkunov.

Per The Athletic, while interim head coach Mike Miller has left a "strong impression" since he took over for head coach David Fizdale, the Knicks are reportedly targeting a decision in the next few weeks.

Miller, according to The Athletic, is expected to receive an interview once the process gets underway. He is also expected to coach out the remainder of the resumed season, if the league does return and the Knicks take part in the resumption.

Former Brooklyn Nets coach Kenny Atkinson will also "likely" receive an interview, per The Athletic. Atkinson was fired on March 7, just days before the NBA halted play.

Thibodeau was a Knicks assistant from 1996-2003, before re-joining Jeff Van Gundy with the Rockets starting in the 2004-05 season. He was hired by the Bulls ahead of the 2010-11 season, losing in the Eastern Conference finals during his first season. He spent five seasons as the head coach of the Bulls before becoming the Timberwolves' head coach. He spent two-plus seasons with in Minnesota and was fired in the middle of the 2018-19 season. He has not coached in the NBA since.

The Knicks were 21-45 when the NBA stopped play amid the coronavirus pandemic.