Report: Decision on NBA's Return-to-Play Plan Not Expected on Friday

The NBA's Board of Governors meeting on Friday is not expected to conclude with a decision on a finalized return-to-play plan, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The NBA season remains suspended due to the coronavirus and talks remain ongoing with the NBPA and teams on the "three most serious plans."

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, a survey was sent to all 30 NBA general managers on Friday night to vote on a series of playoff scenarios. The options reportedly included expanded playoff format options in the forms of a play-in tournament or a group-stage in the first round. The survey also polled the league's GMs on if the regular season should be concluded with a shortened regular-season game total or a slate of scrimmages.

NBA spokesperson Mike Bass said the league has begun "exploratory conversations" with the Walt Disney Corporation about having games take place at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Fla. The NBA is reportedly targeting a late-July start to a season resumption.

NBPA executive director Michele Roberts has said a majority of NBA players would like to resume the season, but they soon need "some level of certainty" from the league, according to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne.

The NHL became the first major sports league to announce a return-to-play plan on Tuesday. The league's plans include holding 24-team playoff in two hub cities with games to begin when safe this summer, and the draft lottery will take place on June 26.