Following a recent surge in coronavirus cases throughout the state of Florida, the NBA told players that it plans on using local, state and federal law enforcement, plus former special operations forces, to help secure the league's bubble in Orlando, according to ESPN's Tim Bontemps.

On Thursday, the Florida Department of Health reported more than 5,000 positive coronavirus tests for the second day in a row. The only day in which more cases have been reported was Wednesday, when the state reported 5,508 new positive test results. There have now been 114,018 confirmed coronavirus cases in Florida, leading to 3,327 deaths.

As it currently stands, players can leave the bubble, but if a player leaves without league approval, he must quarantine for at least 10 days upon return, and will have to do a deep nasal COVID-19 test. If a player leaves for an excused absence, a player would have to quarantine for just four days upon his return, so long as he tests negative every day of isolation.

Over the weekend, ESPN reported that various factions of the NBA, including players, executives and those in the league office, have raised concerns about the league's resumption of play. According to ESPN, in at least one call last week, commissioner Adam Silver acknowledged the recent spike of COVID-19 cases in Florida while also expressing a resolve to continue with the league's restart.

The NBA began testing players in-market this week as part of Phase 2 of the league's return. A number of players across the league on teams such as the Pacers, Kings and Nuggets have tested positive for the coronavirus in recent days.

The NBPA held a virtual town hall with players last week to address the concerns, according to ESPN.

"Can't say I am surprised, given the state's approach to reopening," NBPA executive director Michele Roberts told ESPN. "We are obviously clearly monitoring the situation. While we take some solace in knowing our players will not travel commercially to get to Orlando, that access to the campus is severely limited and, of course, all of the other health and safety protocols in place, the numbers will keep our attention."

NBA spokesperson Mike Bass also told ESPN this past weekend that "the league is "closely monitoring the data in Florida and Orange County and will continue to work collaboratively with the National Basketball Players Association, public health officials and medical experts regarding our plans."

Last week, the NBA sent teams an 113-page heath and safety manual having to deal with the NBA's restart. At the beginning of the manual, the NBA is explicit that it will continue to monitor developments with the coronavirus and will "distribute additional information or modify these Protocols as appropriate."