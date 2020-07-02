NBA Announces 25 Positive COVID-19 Tests Since June 23

The NBA and NBPA announced on Thursday that 25 players have tested positive for COVID-19 since testing began on June 23.

351 players were tested by the NBA. An additional 10 team staff members tested positive after 884 tests were administered by the league.

The stream of positive tests has not led to the cancelation of the 2019-20 season as of Thursday afternoon. The NBA is still slated to return on July 30, with the playoffs set to begin on Aug. 18 at the ESPN's Wide World of Sports complex in Orlando, Fla.

Numerous notable names have tested positive for COVID-19 in recent weeks. Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie and center DeAndre Jordan both tested positive this week, as did a trio of players for the Pelicans.

The NBA season was officially suspended on March 11. Jazz center Rudy Gobert was the first player to test positive, later joined by teammate Donovan Mitchell.