The Sacramento Kings have closed their practice facility after receiving a positive coronavirus test result on Sunday, according to Sam Amick of The Athletic. The team does not expect to reopen the facility before its traveling party heads to Orlando on Wednesday.

The news comes on the same day the Bucks will reportedly shut down their facility after receiving coronavirus test results from a round of testing conducted on Friday. The Clippers also shut down their practice facility on Thursday after a member of their traveling party tested positive for COVID-19. Two days after the announcement, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that guard Landry Shamet tested positive, though it's unclear whether Shamet's positive test led to the team's decision to shut down its practice facility.

The Kings are 3.5 games behind the Grizzlies for the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference. They will open their Orlando schedule on July 31 against the Spurs.