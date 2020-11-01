SI.com
NBA
SCORESSCHEDULESTANDINGS
Search

Report: 76ers Agree to Extension With GM Elton Brand

Author:
Publish date:

The Philadelphia 76ers are reportedly finalizing a multi-year contract extension with general manager Elton Brand, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Brand, who was hired in September 2018, will take part in the franchise's future despite the recent addition of Daryl Morey as the 76ers' president of basketball operations.

Morey will officially be introduced as the team's president Monday. On Oct. 15, Morey announced he was stepped down as the Rockets' general manager, a role he held for 13 years.

ESPN reported on Wednesday that despite Morey's hiring, Brand was expected to remain with the team.

In 2018, prior the team's decision to hire Brand, the 76ers reportedly had strong interest in bringing in Morey to replace Bryan Colangelo, who was ousted from the franchise. According to The New York Times' Marc Stein, the 76ers sought and received permission to interview Morey, but the Houston GM elected to stay with Houston.

Morey's hiring is also especially interesting considering his close relationship with former Sixers general manager Sam Hinkie.

On Oct. 1, the 76ers also hired former Clippers head coach Doc Rivers as the franchise's next head coach. According to ESPN Rivers is a proponent of the Morey hiring.

The 76ers were swept out of the first round of the 2020 NBA postseason. They lost in the conference semifinals in the 2019 NBA postseason, Brand's first as the team's GM.

YOU MAY LIKE

Elton Brand speaks at a press conference
Play
NBA

Report: 76ers Agree to Extension With GM Elton Brand

Despite the 76ers hiring Daryl Morey, the team is also giving GM Elton Brand a reported contract extension.

Sam-Mewis-Man-City-Women-Goal
Play
Soccer

USWNT Star Sam Mewis Scores in Women's FA Cup Final

On Sunday, Sam Mewis became the third American to score in an FA Cup final, joining Christian Pulisic and Carli Lloyd.

Jonnu Smith
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football Rankings - NFL Week 8 Tight Ends

SI Fantasy expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 8 tight end fantasy football rankings to help you dominate the competition!

Fantasy Football: Week 12 WR PPR Rankings From FullTime Fantasy - D.J. Moore
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football Rankings - NFL Week 8 Wide Receivers

SI Fantasy expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 8 wide receiver fantasy football rankings to help you dominate the competition!

ezekiel-elliott
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football Rankings - NFL Week 8 Running Backs

SI Fantasy expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 8 running back fantasy football rankings to help you dominate the competition!

Will Fuller catches a pass
Play
NFL

NFL Rumors: Packers Interested in WR Will Fuller

Fuller has three games of at least 100 receiving yards this season and a touchdown in each of the last five weeks.

russell-wilson-seattle-seahawks-week-1-cook
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football Rankings - NFL Week 8 Quarterbacks

SI Fantasy expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 8 quarterback fantasy football rankings to help you dominate the competition!

Cristiano Ronaldo was accused of rape after a 2009 incident
Play
Soccer

Ronaldo Scores Twice in First Game Back After COVID-19 Bout

It took Cristiano Ronaldo just three minutes of action on Sunday to score his first goal back since testing positive for COVID-19.