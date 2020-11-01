Report: 76ers Agree to Extension With GM Elton Brand

The Philadelphia 76ers are reportedly finalizing a multi-year contract extension with general manager Elton Brand, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Brand, who was hired in September 2018, will take part in the franchise's future despite the recent addition of Daryl Morey as the 76ers' president of basketball operations.

Morey will officially be introduced as the team's president Monday. On Oct. 15, Morey announced he was stepped down as the Rockets' general manager, a role he held for 13 years.

ESPN reported on Wednesday that despite Morey's hiring, Brand was expected to remain with the team.

In 2018, prior the team's decision to hire Brand, the 76ers reportedly had strong interest in bringing in Morey to replace Bryan Colangelo, who was ousted from the franchise. According to The New York Times' Marc Stein, the 76ers sought and received permission to interview Morey, but the Houston GM elected to stay with Houston.

Morey's hiring is also especially interesting considering his close relationship with former Sixers general manager Sam Hinkie.

On Oct. 1, the 76ers also hired former Clippers head coach Doc Rivers as the franchise's next head coach. According to ESPN Rivers is a proponent of the Morey hiring.

The 76ers were swept out of the first round of the 2020 NBA postseason. They lost in the conference semifinals in the 2019 NBA postseason, Brand's first as the team's GM.