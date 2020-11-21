SI.com
NBA
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Grading Nuggets’ Signing of JaMychal Green to Replace Jerami Grant

Author:
Publish date:

Not long after losing Jerami Grant, the Nuggets found his short-term replacement. Denver signed forward JaMychal Green to a two-year, $15 million deal Friday, reports The Athletic’s Shams Charania. The second year will be a player option. Green, 30, spent the last season and a half with the Clippers, averaging 6.8 points per game in 2020. The Alabama product has greatly improved his range over the course of his career, and shot nearly 39% from three last season. Let’s grade the deal.

Jan 12, 2020; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward JaMychal Green (4) controls the ball as Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) guards in the second quarter at the Pepsi Center.

Then playing with the Clippers, JaMychal Green (4) drives against his new teammate Jamal Murray (27) in the second quarter of a game against the Nuggets on Jan. 12 at the Pepsi Center in Denver.

Grade: B

This is a solid, sensible move for both parties here. Losing Grant was a big blow for the Nuggets, and while Green isn’t a one-for-one replacement, he still brings decent value. Most importantly, Green will fit nicely in the power forward spot, and he should feast on open shots playing with Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. Green doesn’t have the overall versatility of someone like Grant. He won’t create his own offense and he shouldn’t really defend speedier forwards. But, he can guard bigs adequately, and he can contribute to a good team defense. One area where Green has an advantage on Grant is rebounding, which was an issue at times for Denver in the conference finals. The move also provides insurance in the event Paul Millsap finds a new home.

Green was a really solid cog in the Clippers’ machine last year, but he became expendable after the team shelled out big bucks for Marcus Morris. It’s still going to take some time for Denver to recover from the blow of losing Grant, but so far in 2020, role players are signing some bigger contracts than most expected. Finding the perfect veteran for the mid-level exception has proved to be a pie-in-the-sky proposition. Morris, Grant, Danilo Gallinari and even Christian Wood have all signed for more than the midlevel. So while Green may not be the most exciting pickup for a team that was looking to add to its contending core, considering the market dynamics at play, he’s still a worthwhile pickup for the Nuggets.

YOU MAY LIKE

Feb 26, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward JaMychal Green (4) against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena.
NBA

Grading Nuggets' Signing of JaMychal Green

Not long after losing Jerami Grant, the Nuggets signed forward JaMychal Green. Let's grade the two-year deal.

Clemson
Play
College Football

Clemson–Florida State Game Postponed

The game has been postponed after the teams' medical staffs were "unable to mutually agree on moving forward" with the game.

USATSI_14895490
Play
Fantasy

SI Fantasy & Gambling's 2020-2021 NBA Offseason Blog

Stay in the loop with the latest NBA fantasy & betting news from "The Fantasy Exec" all offseason!

pac-12 football logo
Play
College Football

Clemson-Florida State Leads Long List of Week 12 Cancellations

Conferences are being forced to get creative with the schedules as teams deal with positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing.

Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho have a long, heated history
Play
Soccer

How to Watch Tottenham vs. Manchester City

Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola's rivalry will resume when Tottenham hosts Manchester City on Saturday.

Ravens Mark Andrews
Play
Fantasy

NFL DFS Week 11: Tight Ends Report - Mark Andrews Trending Up

An in-depth NFL DFS guide to the Week 11 tight ends to target and fade when setting your daily lineups.

Sep 2, 2020; Lake Buena Vista, Florida, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Danilo Gallinari (8) talks with guard Dennis Schroder (17) during the first half of game seven of the first round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs against the Houston Rockets at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Play
NBA

NBA Free Agency: Gallinari, Atlanta Hawks Finalizing Three-Year Deal

This agreement, which is worth $61.5M, is the most ever on a multi-year deal for a 30-plus player without an All-Star appearance.

steven adams
NBA

Report: Thunder Close to Trading Steven Adams to Pelicans

Adams, 27, averaged 10.9 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game for the 2019-20 season.