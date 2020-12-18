Report: Jeremy Lin Finalizing Deal With Warriors to Play in G League

Former NBA guard Jeremy Lin is finalizing an Exhibit 10 deal with the Golden State Warriors to join their G League affiliate team in Santa Cruz, The Athletic's Shams Charania reports. Lin's intent to play in the G League was first reported by ESPN's Marc J. Spears.

After playing nine seasons in the NBA from 2010-19, Lin spent the last year with the Beijing Ducks in the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA). Lin must receive clearance from the CBA to sign with the Warriors.

Lin averaged 22.3 points, 5.6 assists and 5.7 rebounds in 39 games played with the Ducks. After the season ended, Lin announced his plans to leave the CBA China league to attempt to return to the NBA.

"In the end, although Shougang (the Ducks) has treated me incredibly well, giving me everything I wanted, in the end, I feel that I still have NBA dreams," Lin wrote on social media. "I still have time to play (there) and I have to chase this.”

Lin, 32, is best known for his time with the New York Knicks, where "Linsanity" began. In February 2012, Lin was featured on back-to-back Sports Illustrated covers.

Lin started his career with his hometown Warriors after signing a two-year deal in 2010. The Palo Alto native has played for eight teams throughout his career and won an NBA championship with the Toronto Raptors during the 2018-19 season.

Lin averaged 11.6 points, 4.3 assists and 2.8 rebounds in his nine NBA seasons.